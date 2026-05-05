Why did Mamata Banerjee lose and how did BJP win Bengal? Dharmendra Pradhan explains | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

A day after the historic victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there was strong public resentment against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, with voters determined to bring about change. He asserted that the result was not merely a victory for the BJP or the RSS, but a mandate of the people of Bengal.

Pradhan, who campaigned extensively on the ground, said his door-to-door outreach in constituencies such as Rashbehari and Bhabanipur gave him a clear sense of the prevailing public mood. According to him, it was during this interaction with voters that he realised the electorate had made up its mind to unseat the incumbent government.

Result is not miraculous, but natural: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan explained that the election outcome in Bengal is not a miracle, but a natural consequence. He reasoned that observers closely tracking Bengal's politics were well aware that the incumbent government was vulnerable to being voted out. He pointed out that the attitude displayed by the ruling dispensation since 2021, specifically, the manner in which they unleashed atrocities following the BJP's rise, gradually fueled public outrage, prompting the people to deliver their decisive mandate.

Expresses gratitude to Election Commission

The BJP leader noted that the atmosphere surrounding this election was markedly different from previous polls. "I wish to express my gratitude to the Election Commission for conducting a fair and impartial election, free from violence," he said.

"This marks a historic milestone for Bengal," he said, adding that the "reign of fear and terror" has been brought to an end, and the people have delivered a fitting reply to the politics of money, intimidation, and fear.

Citing the Taldaangra assembly constituency as an example, Pradhan highlighted how a 30-year-old party candidate defeated a heavyweight TMC leader by a margin of over 50,000 votes, a victory made possible entirely by the mandate of the local electorate.

What did Pradhan say about PM Modi and Amit Shah?

Responding to a question about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Pradhan said Shah spent nearly 15 nights in Kolkata during the campaign, staying in a modest lodge and working closely with party workers on the ground.

He described Shah as a dedicated and selfless leader with a clear social understanding and strategic vision, who regularly holds small meetings to gather feedback from every locality and plan outreach accordingly.

Pradhan added that honesty and hard work remain the true strength of every Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that even after addressing large public rallies, the PM makes it a point to interact with booth-level workers off-stage, offering guidance and direction to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

Addressing questions regarding the door-to-door campaign, specifically the task of affixing party stickers and distributing leaflets, Pradhan remarked, "We are ordinary party workers. I was walking around the vicinity of Mamata Didi's residence, near the Kali Temple, where the 'Gupt Ganga' river flows. One can observe the living conditions of the people residing merely 50 feet away from Mamata Didi's home. Mamata Didi has never paid any attention to their plight."

Dharmendra Pradhan on Opposition's allegations

Responding to the Opposition's accusations, Pradhan asked, "What happened in Kerala? How did you win? If you win, it is deemed correct; but if anyone else wins, it is labeled as wrong. This attitude—characterised by an overwhelming sense of self-importance—is particularly evident in Rahul ji. He suffers from a feudalistic mindset. Furthermore, he possesses absolutely no vision or ideas for the country. He has effectively become a robot. Rahul Gandhi has lost his mental equilibrium; he is intellectually bankrupt. He views the nation as his personal fiefdom and regards himself as a king."

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of polarisation, he posed a fundamental question: "Should we really be prioritizing infiltrators here? Why should we take on the burden of caring for the Rohingyas?"

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Biggest and lowest margin victories in the state

Also Read: 'I will not resign, I did not lose election': Mamata Banerjee after TMC's Bengal rout