West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Biggest and lowest margin victories in the state

Kolkata:

The BJP’s win this time at the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 wasn’t just decisive; it was historic. The party formed the government in West Bengal for the first time, securing 206 of the 294 seats and bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year run in power. The Trinamool Congress, which had dominated the state in 2021 with 215 seats, dropped to 81. Take a look at the highest and lowest winning margins in the state.

West Bengal Election Results: Highest margin victories in the state

Matigara-Naxalbari stood out this time, and by quite a distance. In constituency number 25, BJP’s Anandamay Barman pulled off the biggest win in the state, securing 166,905 votes and finishing ahead by a striking margin of 104,265 votes. It was one of those results that didn’t leave much room for doubt.

The larger picture across West Bengal pointed to a sweeping shift. The BJP moved well ahead with 207 seats out of 293, while the All India Trinamool Congress followed with 80. The Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party picked up two seats each, and smaller players like CPI(M) and AISF managed one seat apiece. The outcome, taken together, signalled a clear change in the state’s political direction.

West Bengal Election Results: Lowest margin victories in the state

At the other end of the spectrum, Rajarhat New Town saw the closest contest. BJP’s Piyush Kanodia edged past TMC’s Tapash Chatterjee by just 316 votes, with Chatterjee finishing at 106,248 votes. Counting there was wrapped up on May 5, and it stayed tight till the very end.

There were a few more nail-biters. In Satgachhia, BJP’s Agniswar Naskar won by 401 votes against TMC’s Somashree Betal. Several constituencies recorded margins under 1,000 votes, reflecting just how close some of these fights were.

Among the five seats with the lowest margins, four went to the BJP. Kashipur-Belgachhia, Mandirbazar and Pandabeswar all saw victories decided by less than 2,000 votes, according to data from the Election Commission.

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