Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait, Iranian media releases picture of pilot of downed F15

Kuwait City:

Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning amid ongoing Iranian strikes in the Gulf, but all crew members survived, the Kuwait Ministry of Defence said. The statement said search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to evacuate the crews and transfer them to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, noting that their condition was stable.

Crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital

"The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence stated that several US military aircraft crashed this morning, confirming the complete safety of their crews. He explained that the relevant authorities immediately initiated search and rescue procedures, whereby the crews were evacuated and transferred to the hospital to check on their health status and provide the necessary medical care, noting that their condition is stable," the statement said.

"The official spokesperson added that direct coordination was conducted with the friendly U.S. forces regarding the circumstances of the incident, and joint technical measures were taken. He affirmed that the concerned authorities are following up on the investigations to determine the causes of the incident, calling for information to be obtained from its official sources," the statement added.

Iran media releases picture of pilot of downed F15

Meanwhile, Iranian State Media released a picture on Telegram allegedly of the American F15 fighter pilot whose plane was downed in Kuwait. A US Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jet crashed in Kuwait during a recent incident that has raised concerns amid rising tensions in the Gulf region.

(Image Source : IRAN STATE MEDIA)Reported Image of US Pilot of downed F-15

It also shared visuals of the massive drone fleet of Iran, along with Iranian strikes on US-Israeli targets in the region. In a post on Telegram, Press TV said, "American pilot after his fighter jet crashed in Kuwait".

The conflict between the US-Israel and the Iranian regime intensified on Monday. After a relative lull overnight, Iran launched new missile and drone strikes on Israel and other Gulf states. Multiple news outlets like Russia Today, Press TV Iran, and Israel's I24 News reported a drone strike at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility.

The facility is among the world's largest oil export facilities, critical for global crude flows.

Jerusalem Post, quoting a Semafor reporter, said that a small, isolated fire is under control at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility following what appeared to be a drone strike earlier in the morning.

Also Read: Iran targets Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility in Saudi Arabia, videos show fire and chaos

Also Read: Satellite images show damage across Konarak Naval Base in Iran after US-Israel strikes