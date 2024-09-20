International Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete list of nominations

Follow us on Image Source : IEMMYS.TV Winners of International Emmy Awards 2024 will be announced on November 25, 2024.

Nominations for the 52nd International Emmy Awards have been announced just days after the 2024 Primetime Emmys. This year's competition showcases a remarkable range of talent and storytelling along with the top honours in both the Drama and Comedy series categories. The Television Academy, on their official website, unveiled the list of nominations including 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 21 countries. Winners will be announced at the 52nd International Emmy Awards Gala in New York on November 25, 2024.

Check out the list of nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]

Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Producoes e Conteudo

Brazil

Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet – Season 2

Ay Yapim

Turkiye

Laurent Lafitte in Tapie

Unite / Netflix

France

Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actress

Adriana Barraza in El Ultimo Vagón

Woo Films / Netflix

Mexico

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger

Songsound Production / Netflix

Thailand

Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]

Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment

France

Jessica Hynes in There She Goes

Merman Television

United Kingdom

Comedy

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Film Monster / Netflix

South Korea

Deadloch

Amazon MGM Studios

Australia

Division Palermo

K&S Films / Netflix

Argentina

HPI – Season 3 [HIP]

Itineraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF

France

Documentary

L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]

Quadbox / Netflix

France

Otto Baxter: Not a F__ing Horror Story

Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries

United Kingdom

The Exiles

Mediacorp Pte Ltd

Singapore

Transo

Fundacao Roberto Marinho – Canal Futura / LateForCake

Brazil

Drama Series

Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]

Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan

France

The Newsreader – Season 2

Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne

Australia

The Night Manager

Disney+ Hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory

India

Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]

Amazon MGM Studios

Argentina

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]

Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET

South Africa

Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]

TelevisaUnivision

Mexico

Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]

Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT

Belgium

The Summit

Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network

Australia

Short-Form Series

Kweens of the Queer Underground

Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW

Australia

La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]

BTF Media / CNTV / TVN

Chile

Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]

TV3 Catalonia

Spain

Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]

DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.

Japan

Sports Documentary

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

North One Television

United Kingdom

Tan Cercas de la Nubes

N+Docs / Eramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX

Mexico

Tour de France

Quadbox / Netflix

France

WHO I AM Paralympic

WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM

Japan

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Anderson Spider Silva

Prodigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+

Brazil

Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court

NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation

Japan

Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Constantin Film AG / Netflix

Germany

The Sixth Commandment

Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision

United Kingdom

Kids: Animation

Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]

Copa Studio / Netflix

Brazil

Mystery Lane

HARI

France

Sharkdog – Season 3

Nickelodeon International / One Animation

Singapore

Tabby McTat

Magic Light Pictures

United Kingdom

Kids: Factual

De Mensenbieb [Living Library]

Skyhigh TV

Netherlands

La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]

Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline

Mexico

My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball

Fresh Start Media

United Kingdom

The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special

Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures

South Africa

Kids: Live-Action

Dodger

BBC Studios Kids and Family Productions

United Kingdom

En af Drengene [One of the Boys]

Apple Tree Productions

Denmark

Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk]

Paramount+ / Paramount Television International Studios / Kondzilla

Brazil

Gong! My spectRacular Life

KiKA – Der Kinderkanal von ARD und ZDF / eitelsonnenschein GmbH

Germany