International Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete list of nominations

Nominations for the 52nd International Emmy Awards have been announced just days after the 2024 Primetime Emmys. This year's competition showcases a remarkable range of talent and storytelling along with the top honours in both the Drama and Comedy series categories. The Television Academy, on their official website, unveiled the list of nominations including 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 21 countries. Winners will be announced at the 52nd International Emmy Awards Gala in New York on November 25, 2024.
Check out the list of nominees:
Best Performance by an Actor
Julio Andrade in Betinho: No Fio da Navalha [Living on a Razor’s Edge]
Globoplay / AfroReggae Audiovisual / Formata Producoes e Conteudo
Brazil
Haluk Bilginer in Sahsiyet – Season 2
Ay Yapim
Turkiye
Laurent Lafitte in Tapie
Unite / Netflix
France
Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
United Kingdom
Best Performance by an Actress
Adriana Barraza in El Ultimo Vagón
Woo Films / Netflix
Mexico
Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in Hunger
Songsound Production / Netflix
Thailand
Sara Giraudeau in Tout va bien [Everything is Fine]
Maui Entertainment / Fédération Entertainment
France
Jessica Hynes in There She Goes
Merman Television
United Kingdom
Comedy
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Film Monster / Netflix
South Korea
Deadloch
Amazon MGM Studios
Australia
Division Palermo
K&S Films / Netflix
Argentina
HPI – Season 3 [HIP]
Itineraire Productions / Septembre Productions / TF1 / Pictanovo / Be-Films / RTBF
France
Documentary
L’affaire Bettencourt : Scandale chez la femme la plus riche du monde [The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend]
Quadbox / Netflix
France
Otto Baxter: Not a F__ing Horror Story
Story Films / Archface Films / Sky Documentaries
United Kingdom
The Exiles
Mediacorp Pte Ltd
Singapore
Transo
Fundacao Roberto Marinho – Canal Futura / LateForCake
Brazil
Drama Series
Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]
Legendary Entertainment / Les Productions Dynamic / 22H22 / Adline Entertainment / France Télévisions / Hulu Japan
France
The Newsreader – Season 2
Werner Film Productions / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / eOne
Australia
The Night Manager
Disney+ Hotstar / Banijay Asia / Ink Factory
India
Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido – Season 2 [Yosi, the Regretful Spy]
Amazon MGM Studios
Argentina
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Die Brug [The Bridge South Africa]
Red Pepper Pictures / kykNET
South Africa
Me Caigo De Risa [Anything Goes]
TelevisaUnivision
Mexico
Restaurant Misverstand [The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes]
Roses Are Blue / Red Arrow / VRT
Belgium
The Summit
Endemol Shine Australia / Nine Network
Australia
Short-Form Series
Kweens of the Queer Underground
Sydney Production Company / the Australian Broadcasting Corporation / Create NSW
Australia
La Vida de Nosotras [Our Lives]
BTF Media / CNTV / TVN
Chile
Punt de no Retorn [Point of no Return]
TV3 Catalonia
Spain
Kenshiro ni Yoroshiku [Say Hello to Kenshiro]
DMM.com LLC / So-ket corp.
Japan
Sports Documentary
Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story
North One Television
United Kingdom
Tan Cercas de la Nubes
N+Docs / Eramos Tantos / Ruta 66 Cine / Filmadora / ViX
Mexico
Tour de France
Quadbox / Netflix
France
WHO I AM Paralympic
WOWOW Inc. / ACROBAT FILM
Japan
TV Movie / Mini-Series
Anderson Spider Silva
Prodigo Filmes / Paramount Television International Studios / Paramount+
Brazil
Deaf Voice: A Sign-Language Interpreter in Court
NHK – Japan Broadcasting Corporation
Japan
Liebes Kind [Dear Child]
Constantin Film AG / Netflix
Germany
The Sixth Commandment
Wild Mercury Productions / True Vision
United Kingdom
Kids: Animation
Acorda, Carlo! [Wake up, Carlo!]
Copa Studio / Netflix
Brazil
Mystery Lane
HARI
France
Sharkdog – Season 3
Nickelodeon International / One Animation
Singapore
Tabby McTat
Magic Light Pictures
United Kingdom
Kids: Factual
De Mensenbieb [Living Library]
Skyhigh TV
Netherlands
La Vida Secreta de tu Mente [The secret life of your mind]
Warner Bros. Discovery / Pictoline
Mexico
My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball
Fresh Start Media
United Kingdom
The Takalani Sesame Big Feelings Special
Sesame Workshop / Ochre Moving Pictures
South Africa
Kids: Live-Action
Dodger
BBC Studios Kids and Family Productions
United Kingdom
En af Drengene [One of the Boys]
Apple Tree Productions
Denmark
Escola De Quebrada [School of Funk]
Paramount+ / Paramount Television International Studios / Kondzilla
Brazil
Gong! My spectRacular Life
KiKA – Der Kinderkanal von ARD und ZDF / eitelsonnenschein GmbH
Germany