OnePlus 13 tipped to feature same display size as OnePlus 12: All we know so far

OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 later this year. However, the rumour mill has already started. It suggests some of the key specifications of the smartphone. Recently, a tipster has suggested the display specification of the purported smartphone. The OnePlus 213 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 12 and is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display, which will be similar to the OnePlus 12.
As per the information shared by a tipster via Weibo who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests that the company is testing the purported smartphone with a 6.8-inch micro-curved LTPO screen with a 2K resolution. This means that the OnePlus 13 will have the same display size as its predecessor with some improvements.
The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a new design and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which would be a significant improvement over the previous optical scanner. The phone is also expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and a periscope telephoto camera.
Some earlier leaks have shown the handset in a white colour with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera. The camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a telephoto sensor.
OnePlus 12 specifications
The OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with a starting price of Rs. 64,999 for the base model. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
It features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with 1,440 x 3,168 pixels resolution. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup, with the main camera being a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is equipped with a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.
