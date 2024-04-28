Oppo A60 launched with Snapdragon 680 chip: Price, specs and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo A60

Oppo A60 launched as the latest entry-level smartphone in its A series, in Vietnam. As per the reports, the latest affordable device from the company will feature a 6.67-inch LCD which will further have a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chipset, the new Oppo A60 will come with 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which will support 45W SuperVOOC charging.

On the camera front, A60 will come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, while an 8-megapixel selfie shooter will enable the users to capture selfies.

Price and availability

As per the information available, Oppo A60 will be priced at VND 5,490,000 in Vietnam which is around Rs. 18,060 roughly (8GB RAM + 128GB storage). Another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at VND 6,490,000 which is around Rs. 21,360 roughly.

The smartphone will be available in Midnight two colour variants- Purple and Ripple Blue. Those who would like to buy the device in Vietnam could make their purchase via online retailers named Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh.

By the time of writing, there is no statement from the company if they will expand the export of the device and come into the Indian market.

Oppo A60: Specifications

Oppo A660 runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.0.1, and it features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset, this dual-SIM smartphone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the handset has a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an unspecified 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. And in the front, the device has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, which further houses a centre-aligned punch hole cutout.

The device is equipped with up to 256GB of UFFS 2.2 storage and on the connectivity front, the device boasts 4G LTE (not a 5G device, which could be a drawback at this price point), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and weighs around 186g. Other sensors include a magnetometer, light sensor, accelerometer and proximity sensor.

