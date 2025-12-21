Did Sourabh Raaj Jain take an indirect dig at Shilpa Shinde for her comments on Shubhangi Atre? Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain recently shared a note that appeared to take an indirect dig at Shilpa Shinde's remarks on Shubhangi Atre. He said, they reflected a lack of basic decency. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is considered one of the most popular television shows in recent times. It first aired in 2015 and gained popularity, especially due to the character Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shilpa Shinde. However, after a year, Shilpa Shinde quit the show due to differences with the makers.

In a recent interview, Shilpa Shinde commented on Shubhangi Atre’s portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi, seemingly questioning her comic timing. In response, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, best known for his portrayal of Krishna in Mahabharat, shared a note that appeared to take an indirect dig at Shilpa's remarks, saying they reflected a lack of basic decency. While it may have been an indirect dig, India TV was unable to independently verify this.

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares note on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sourabh Raaj Jain wrote, "Replaced actor entertained audience for around 10 years, being loved throughout, and for whatever reasons, when the first actor again steps into the same character, which she let go for whatever reasons 10 years back, tells media… the replaced actor isn’t as big as her and lacks comic timing. No ma’am, it’s YOU who lack basic decency… IYKYK (sic)."

He further added, "Why I am sharing this… It’s for the learning for myself and for all like-minded people. It’s humility that counts; everything else is transient (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SOURABH RAAJ JAIN)Sourabh Raaj Jain's Instagram story.

What did Shilpa Shinde say about Shubhangi Atre?

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, when asked about Shubhangi Atre and what she thinks of her as an actor, Shilpa responded, "Dekhiye as an actor, maine us waqt bhi bola tha jab controversy chal rahi thi, very frankly, usne kaam kiya hai achha. Achhi actress hai but comedy sabke bas ki baat nahi hai. Aur uske baad kisiko copy karna, wo bohot mushkil hai, bohot pressure hota hai. Dekho aaj main kitna bhi sochu kisi actress ko copy karna, toh wo copy ho jaati hai. Chahe main kitni bhi achhi acting karu."

For the unversed, Shilpa Shinde's character was replaced by actress Shubhangi Atre. Recently, the makers of the show announced the second season, titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, which marks the return of Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Bhabhi. The show will premiered on December 22, 2025, on &TV.

Also Read: Saiyaara: After theatres and Netflix success, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday impress TV viewers | See reactions