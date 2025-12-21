Saiyaara: After theatres and Netflix success, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday impress TV viewers | See reactions After the great success in theatres and on Netflix, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara made its world television debut on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Viewers who watched the film on TV couldn't stop praising the chemistry of the lead pair. Take a look at the reactions here.

New Delhi:

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama film Saiyaara emerged as one of the superhit movies of 2025. The film crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office and earned more than Rs 300 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Not only on the big screens, the film also received praise from audiences after its OTT debut on Netflix. Now, Mohit Suri’s directorial Saiyaara premiered on Sony Max at 8 PM on December 20, 2025. Fans took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the film. Here's what users are saying.

Saiyaara TV premiere reactions on X

One user wrote, "Now Watching World TV Premiere of #Saiyaara on Sony Max.. My 3rd time now (sic)." Another added, "Ahaan Panday Such a great performer (sic)." See X posts below:

Saiyaara box office collection: India and worldwide

Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara collected Rs 569.75 crore at the worldwide box office. It's India collection stands at Rs 329.2 crore, while its overseas collection is recorded at Rs 171.5 crore. Notably, this film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin, and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara: Cast

Besides the lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film features actors like Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Alam Khan and others in key roles. The movie recieved positive reviews at the time of its release from both fans and critics alike.

The Bollywood film, Saiyaara is produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films (YRF). The music for the film is composed by Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi, Bohemia and others. The cinematography of the film is done by Vikas Sivaraman.

