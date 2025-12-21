Toxic new poster: Kiara Advani's fierce stage look as Nadia leaves fans in awe The first look poster of Kiara Advani from her upcoming film Toxic was unveiled on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Geethu Mohandas's Kannada action thriller also stars Yash in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of the highly anticipated film Toxic treated fans by unveiling the first-look poster of the film's lead actress, Kiara Advani, on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The Kannada action thriller Toxic starring Yash is all set to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: Part 2.

Sharing the first look poster, the makers wrote, "Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie (sic)." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.