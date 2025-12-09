Yash's new poster from Toxic out; film sticks to original release date despite clash with Dhurandhar 2 Yash’s latest Toxic poster confirms that the makers have not shifted the film’s release date, despite a major box-office clash with Dhurandhar Part 2. Both films will collide at the box office on March 19, 2026.

New Delhi:

The countdown to Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, has begun. Three years after KGF 2, Yash fans are overjoyed to see him return to the big screen. As the 100-day countdown to the film begins, the Kannada superstar unveiled an intense new poster from his film.

However, the film will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 at the box office.

Also read: Dhurandhar Movie Review: No weak links, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller roars with a strong cast and writing

Yash unveils new Toxic poster

Yash started the 100-day countdown for his film, Toxic. He also treated fans to a new poster from the film. Yash, with his back towards the camera, sat in a bathtub with blood flowing out from the sides. "The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days #Toxic," read the caption. The film's release date, March 19, 2026, was mentioned in bold on the poster.

The film was previously slated for release in December 2025. However, the release date was later pushed to March 2026. Take a look:

Dhurandhar Part 2 to release on the same day as Toxic

Dhurandhar, one of Bollywood's longest films to date, is releasing in two parts. While the first part released on December 5, Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on Eid 2026, March 19, 2026. It will compete with Yash's Toxic from South and Dhamaal 4 from Bollywood in March. The film also features an ensemble cast starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

Toxic movie cast: Who’s starring with Yash?

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is a period gangster drama, led by Yash. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast comprising Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in key roles. Jointly bankrolled by KVN Productions and Yash’s own banner, Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is already being hailed as one of the most talked-about and eagerly awaited Indian films slated for 2026.

Apart from Toxic, Yash will be seen as Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, which marks his Bollywood debut.

Also read: Box Office collection [December 8, 2025]: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar roars; Tere Ishk Mein sees first drop