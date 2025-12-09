Box Office collection [December 8, 2025]: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar roars; Tere Ishk Mein sees first drop Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office. Kriti Sanon–Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein witnessed its first-ever drop on its second Monday.

New Delhi:

The box office report card for this entire week is going to be interesting. Bollywood's big December release, Dhurandhar, has finally hit the screens and is roaring at the box office. The film also features an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein witnessed its first-ever dip since its release. Take a look at how the box office numbers looked for both films on Monday, December 8.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Day 4 box office

Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is flying at the box office. The film opened to Rs 28 crore on December 5 and earned Rs 32 crore on Day 2. The film saw a record jump of Rs 43 crore on its first Sunday, making it one of the fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 100 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 23 crore on Day 4, taking the film's total tally to Rs 126 crore. The film saw an overall box office count of 32.43 per cent on Monday. The numbers are only expected to grow in the forthcoming days.

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn?

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein witnessed its first big drop on its second Monday. The film, which opened to Rs 16 crore on November 28, had been going steady at the box office despite a big clash with Dhurandhar. On Day 11, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore. The total collection now stands at Rs 102.50 crore.

Mammootty's Kalamkaval box office collection

Mammootty's film Kalamkaval opened to great reviews. At the box office, Kalamkaval opened to Rs 5 crore. On Day 4, Kalamkaval minted Rs 2.90 crore, taking the film's total tally to Rs 19.40 crore.

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate is the first Gujarati film to cross Rs 100 crore

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate did wonders at the box office throughout its run. The film remained slow but steady and became the first Gujarati film to earn Rs 100 crore. The film's India net collection stands at Rs 90.1 crore. Worldwide, the film earned Rs 113.75 crore.

