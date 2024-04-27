Chhattisgarh: CBI takes over investigation in Bhuneshwar Sahu murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the murder of a 22-year-old man, Bhuneshwar Sahu, in communal violence in the state's Bemetara district last year. Bhuneshwar Sahu was tragically killed in the violence that erupted following a dispute between schoolchildren from different communities in Biranpur village on April 8, 2023.

The officials familiar with the matter said the CBI has registered an FIR against 12 individuals accused in the case, including charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated, "It was alleged that children studying in classes 7-8 of a village were returning from school when boys of a community working at a junk shop beat them up, on which a meeting was held."

"It was also alleged that when the victim and his friends went to the locality of the said community in the afternoon, the members of the community started pelting stones from the roof. The victim fell down and, as a result, sustained head injuries," it said.

Moreover, the accused and others allegedly involved in the killing used knives and other weapons to fatally attack Sahu, the statement added.

Significantly, the local police had previously arrested and charged all 12 individuals based on criminal evidence found during their investigation. However, the case was not closed until the CBI intervened. The CBI has taken over the state police FIR against Nawab Khan, Jalil Khan, Basir Khan, Mukhtar Mohd, Safiq Mohd, Abdul Khan, Akbar Khan, Mohd Janab, Ayub Khan, Nizamuddin, Rashid Khan and Kallu Khan.

It is pertinent to note that the killing of Bhuneshwar Sahu garnered significant attention ahead of the state assembly elections. During the elections, the BJP has given a ticket to the deceased father, Ishwar Sahu, as a candidate from the Saja constituency. Ishwar Sahu also emerged victorious in the elections, defeating a prominent Congress leader.

In February earlier, during an assembly session, Ishwar Sahu had raised concerns about the handling of his son's case and called for a CBI investigation. He criticised the government for only arresting 12 individuals, despite naming 36 accused in the incident.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that three days later (on April 11, 2023), after Shahu's murder, residents Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35) were found dead with multiple injuries a few kilometres away from the village.