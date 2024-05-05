Chhattisgarh: 14-year-old girl kills elder brother after he stops her from using mobile phone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Rajnandgaon: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl allegedly hacked her elder brother to death after he scolded her for talking to boys on a mobile phone in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the teenager has been apprehended for the incident that occurred at Amlidihkala village within the jurisdiction of Chhuikhadan police station on Friday.

Girl hit brother with axe

The girl allegedly told the police that she and her brother, aged 18, were at home while other members of the family were away for work when the incident occurred.

He scolded her, accusing her of speaking to boys on her mobile phone, and instructed her to refrain from using it further. Feeling aggrieved by the admonishment, she allegedly hit him on the throat with an axe while he was asleep, resulting in his immediate demise, as per police.

Later, she took a bath and cleaned the bloodstains from her clothes before informing her neighbours about her brother's murder.

She confessed to the police during questioning that she had killed her brother. A case has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

