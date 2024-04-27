'No CCTV cameras inside Arvind Kejriwal's washroom in Tihar Jail': DG dismisses AAP's allegations | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tihar Jail Director General (Prisons), Sanjay Beniwal speaks exclusively to India TV.

Tihar Jail Director General (Prisons), Sanjay Beniwal, today (April 27) spoke to India TV exclusively and talked in detail about the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claim that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not being given insulin. He assured that food is provided on schedule to all inmates, and if there is any delay that is generally due to necessary checking.

While speaking about the Aam Aadmi Party's claim that the Delhi Chief Minister is not being given insulin, Beniwal said, "We look after several inmates with diabetes inside the jail and taking care of their health is our priority."

"There is a fixed time for giving food and through a court order, he (Arvind Kejriwal) gets home food. I am managing thousands of patients every day inside jail premises," he added.

CCTV cameras in Delhi CM's cell

Sanjay Beniwal also revealed that there are two cameras inside the cell of Arvind Kejriwal.

"We are not providing him any special treatment inside the jail and also following all the instructions of the court in his diet while serving him meal," Tihar jail DG added.

He added that we have specialists/ MD for his checkup

Sanjay Singh's allegations

DG said, "There are no CCTV cameras inside Arvind Kejriwal's washroom. We take care of prisoners' privacy and always keep this factor in mind as we also deal with female prisoners."

"Also, we never share our CCTV footage with anyone so it cannot go either to the Delhi government or LG in any case," he added.

24*7 monitoring on CM Kejriwal

"We provide him medicines only as per the advice of a doctor and anyone can come to meet him after following the jail protocols. Arvind Kejriwal can go anywhere be it- library, yoga centres or any other place," DG Beniwal said to India TV.

"He (Delhi CM) is allowed to go anywhere but we also have to keep in mind his security. We also look after their family meetings and not giving him any special treatment inside the jail," he added.

On Tihar jail menu

On Sanjay Singh's allegations that Tihar Jail only provides potatoes in meals, DG Beniwal said, "We provide varieties of daal (pulses), spinach, roti, rice and paneer to all the prisoners. If anyone is allergic to something then we also make sure that we will not serve that particular meal to them."

When Arvind Kejriwal was arrested?

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal until April 23. The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.