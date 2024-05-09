Boeing 737 plane with 85 people on board skids off runway in Senegal I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Boeing 737 plane (Representational Image)

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people skidded off the runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, injuring 10 people, a statement from the country’s transport minister said in a statement on Thursday.

Several videos of the incident which went viral on social media show a liquid probably jet fuel draining from the TransAir airline.

El Malick Ndiaye, the transport minister, said the Air Senegal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako late on Wednesday carrying 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew.

The injured were being treated in hospital, while the other survivors have been taken to a hotel to rest.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.