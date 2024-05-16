What Priyanka Gandhi said when asked about Swati Maliwal alleged assault incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday gave a very response to a question on the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. The AAP Rajya Sabha member was allegedly assaulted by Vibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence on Monday morning. Hoever, she is yet to file a complaint. In a delayed response, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has told the media that Vibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal, who went to the Chief Minister's residence to meet him and added that the Chief Minister had taken note and "strictest" action would be taken in the matter.

When asked about the assault case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "...If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, AAP will discuss among themselves and make a decision. It is up to them."

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognisance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Shri Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary.

Delhi's Additional Commissioner of Police Special Cell and Additional DCP North on Thursday visited AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's house days after she alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant (PA) and registered a complained with the police.