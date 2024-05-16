Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. What Priyanka Gandhi said when asked about Swati Maliwal alleged assault incident

What Priyanka Gandhi said when asked about Swati Maliwal alleged assault incident

Once bitter rivals, AAP and Congress have now joined hands under the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc to take on the ruling BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 17:56 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday gave a very response to a question on the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal. The AAP Rajya Sabha member was allegedly assaulted by Vibhav Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence on Monday morning. Hoever, she is yet to file a complaint. In a delayed response, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has told the media that Vibhav Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal, who went to the Chief Minister's residence to meet him and added that the Chief Minister had taken note and "strictest" action would be taken in the matter.

When asked about the assault case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "...If any atrocity happens to any woman anywhere, we stand with the woman. I always stand with women - irrespective of which party they belong to. Secondly, AAP will discuss among themselves and make a decision. It is up to them."

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognisance of a media post titled "Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Shri Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary.

Delhi's Additional Commissioner of Police Special Cell and Additional DCP North on Thursday visited AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's house days after she alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Assistant (PA) and registered a complained with the police.

Related Stories
Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to pick any channel, time, issue to debate | VIDEO

Smriti Irani challenges Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to pick any channel, time, issue to debate | VIDEO

Priyanka Gandhi on row over Aiyar's remarks: 'Why is Pakistan being discussed when...'

Priyanka Gandhi on row over Aiyar's remarks: 'Why is Pakistan being discussed when...'

How many times Rahul, Priyanka visit 'their family' here: Shah on Gandhi's absence from Rae Bareli

How many times Rahul, Priyanka visit 'their family' here: Shah on Gandhi's absence from Rae Bareli

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement