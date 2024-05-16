Thursday, May 16, 2024
     
Opinion Poll: Will the case of misbehaviour with Swati Maliwal prove to be suicidal for AAP in the elections?

Swati Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said earlier.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2024 17:36 IST
Swati Maliwal
Image Source : PTI Swati Maliwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said earlier. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter. This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal.

The BJP also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal for evading media questions on the alleged assault on his party MP Swati Maliwal at his residence here, and alleged the Delhi chief minister is behaving more like a "goon". And as the experts see the recent AAP fiasco may impact the party’s protest in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.  

India TV also did a similar opinion poll on Swati Maliwal in which as many as 9,882 people participated. While a whopping 85 per cent people think that the incident will lessen the vote percentage of the AAP, only 11 per cent were of the view that it will have no impact on the Delhi-based party. 4 per cent remained undecided.  

  India Tv - India TV Opinion Poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

