Horoscope Today, April 24: Day of enthusiasm for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 24, 2024: Today is the Pratipada date of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Pratipada Tithi will last through the entire day and night today till 6.46 am tomorrow. After passing the whole day and night today, Siddhi Yoga will remain till 5.05 am tomorrow. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 12.41 pm tonight. Apart from this, Venus will transit into Aries tonight at 11:59 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 24, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today students can achieve some important achievements with their abilities. There will be a balance between family and business activities. Think of completing any work quickly. Instead of getting angry at the child's mistakes, try to understand them as normal. If you are associated with any particular organisation, then definitely contribute to its related activities. This will give you peace and will also increase your respect. Avoid eating spicy things from outside, your health will be good.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be an auspicious day for you. Today you can make many big decisions for some work. There will be some challenges in business, however, you will get appropriate results as per your hard work. Your financial aspect will become stronger after receiving the pending payment. Today your dealings with officers will be good. Today some of your important work is expected to be completed. There is a need to be careful in property-related work.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your money may be spent on household chores. Take any decision calmly. It will be good for you if you remain sweet while talking today. Today there are chances of you meeting a senior official. Some new work of yours may start. Today you will get relief from something that has been bothering your mind for many days. Today, despite personal busyness, you will spend some time with senior and experienced people. Today you will get many information. You will learn new things. There will be happiness in married life. People associated with the field of writing will get some good news.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Only humility and flexibility in your behavior will earn you respect. There will be increased intimacy in family relationships. Due to some function taking place today, your responsibilities may increase, which you will fulfill very well. If you work with patience then the work will be easy. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 5

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. The cheerful behavior of the family will keep the atmosphere of the house pleasant. Also, your personal life will be better. People who are against you will ask for your opinion in their work today. There will be a pleasant change in the jobs of people in government departments, they will get good news related to transfer. Today will be a good day from a health point of view. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of tourism will get financial benefits today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today your day is going to be mixed. Today we will run around in connection with some work. Students of this zodiac sign who are preparing for any competition will get success soon. Today your interest in charitable works will increase. Today your friends will be impressed by your words. Domestic life will be happy. Electricity department employees will get maximum benefits today. There may be ups and downs in your health today. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 1

Libra



Today will be a good day for you. Students striving for competitive exams will get success soon. Today you will get a chance to help an elderly person on the way, which will give you immense happiness. Today you will get back the money you invested earlier, which will help you complete your pending tasks. Today children will ask you for your opinion in any decision. Today, efforts will have to be accelerated to bring stability in the economic situation. Today you will make some new plans to increase the speed of business.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for electronics businessmen. You will take out some time from your busy day for your children, which you will be seen enjoying a lot with them, this will make you feel refreshed. Mutual attachment with children will increase. Problems of transfer of teachers will end. Today there will be many opportunities for business success. Today will be a good day from the health point of view.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 4

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. Can go to any religious place with family. Today your mind will be light. Today you will come in contact with people who will prove helpful to you. Hotel businessmen will do well. Also, your income will increase. Today there will be coordination with family members. You need to be careful while driving today. Lovemates will have a good time today after a long time.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will try to bring positivity in your thoughts and for this, you will follow some great men. Most of your plans can be fulfilled. Today you will feel happy in meeting and talking to people. Today your personal work may get stuck due to other activities, but after some time everything will be fine. Support from family members will remain. Your married life will be full of harmony.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Today will bring positive results for you. Today you will be able to pay proper attention to your work. Today your business will do well. Today you will try to meet old friends. Today, when you need help, someone will help you whom you would not have even imagined. With your positive attitude, important tasks will be completed and you may also find new ways to complete the work. Your spouse's support in work will give you happiness.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 6

Pisces

Today your day has brought new enthusiasm. Today you will find a solution to a problem that has been going on for a long time. Working people will get opportunities for progress in their jobs. You can make your spouse start some new work. Today you will free yourself from work pressure and spend time with your spouse. We will move forward in the family by understanding each other. Your health is going to be good today. Textile traders of this zodiac sign will consider taking their business further.

Lucky color – Grey

Lucky number- 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)