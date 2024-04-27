Jake Fraser-McGurk scripts history with his second 15-ball fifty in DC vs MI IPL 2024 clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jake Fraser-McGurk in the DC vs MI IPL 2024 game in New Delhi on April 27, 2024

Delhi Capitals produced a thunderous start to their innings against Mumbai Indians in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday afternoon. Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk went berserk with another 15-ball fifty to help the Capitals post their highest-ever powerplay total in IPL history.

After losing the toss, Delhi dropped their struggling opener Prithvi Shaw and started the innings with the inexperienced dup of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel. The duo justified their selection by smashing 19 runs in the first over and scoring a record-breaking powerplay score of 92/0 for the Delhi-based franchise.

Notably, Delhi's previous highest powerplay total of 88 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 20, 2024. McGurk smashed 65 off just 18 balls in that game and once again single-handedly boosted Delhi to a record total of 92 in six overs.

Highest powerplay totals for Delhi Capitals in IPL history

92/0 vs Mumbai Indians, 2024 (Today) 88/2 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2024 81/0 vs Punjab Kings, 2022 71/0 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2008 70/1 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Meanwhile, Fraser-McGurk registered his third IPL fifty in five innings by smashing 84 runs off just 27 balls before losing his wicket to Piyush Chawla while attempting his seventh maximum. He scored 78 runs off just 24 balls in the first six overs, the highest individual score in powerplay for Delhi Capitals and overall third-highest in IPL history.

The 22-year-old Australian also equalled his own record for the fastest fifty for Delhi Capitals in just 15 balls. Fraser-McGurk became the first-ever cricketer in IPL history to record multiple fifties in 15 or fewer balls and third in T20 cricket history after West Indies stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Fraser-McGurk is enjoying a breakthrough season in the IPL 2024 with 247 runs in five innings at a terrific strike rate of 237.50 and is tipped to earn the spot in Australia's team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.