Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 20:32 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Economic Advisory Council paper says Hindus shrunk 8 pc, Muslims rose 43.15 pc in last 65 years, VHP, BJP leaders lash out at Congress; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi described it as 'diversionary tactic'
  • War of words in Hyderabad: BJP leader Navneet Rana challenged Owaisi brothers by giving "15 seconds challenge', Asaduddin Owaisi said, "we will give you one hour'
  • Home Minister Amit Shah in Telangana rally described ABC as A for Asaduddin, B for BRS, C for Congress

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

