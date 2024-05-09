Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Economic Advisory Council paper says Hindus shrunk 8 pc, Muslims rose 43.15 pc in last 65 years, VHP, BJP leaders lash out at Congress; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi described it as 'diversionary tactic'

War of words in Hyderabad: BJP leader Navneet Rana challenged Owaisi brothers by giving "15 seconds challenge', Asaduddin Owaisi said, "we will give you one hour'

Home Minister Amit Shah in Telangana rally described ABC as A for Asaduddin, B for BRS, C for Congress

