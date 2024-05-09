Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Economic Advisory Council paper says Hindus shrunk 8 pc, Muslims rose 43.15 pc in last 65 years, VHP, BJP leaders lash out at Congress; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi described it as 'diversionary tactic'
- War of words in Hyderabad: BJP leader Navneet Rana challenged Owaisi brothers by giving "15 seconds challenge', Asaduddin Owaisi said, "we will give you one hour'
- Home Minister Amit Shah in Telangana rally described ABC as A for Asaduddin, B for BRS, C for Congress
