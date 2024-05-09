Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series: Schedule, Squads, Live streaming details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

The three-match T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan is set to get underway on May 10. With the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA less than a month away, this series will play a huge role in both teams finding their best combination for the mega event. Moreover, Pakistan are yet to publicly announce their squad for the World Cup and having picked 18 players for this tour, it is very much possible that the Ireland series will be dress rehearsal for a few players in the Babar Azam-led squad.

Interestingly, Pakistan and Ireland both are slotted in the same group in the T20 World Cup and they are scheduled to face each other on June 16 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. The two teams are locking horns in the shortest form of the game for the first time since 2009. Pakistan had won the game comfortably then by 39 runs defending the total of 159. This three-match series will keep both sides in good stead for ther clash in the World Cup next month.

Mohammad Amir is unlikely to be available at least for the series with his visa issues yet to get sorted while Haris Rauf is returning from a long injury layoff. As for Ireland, their pacer Joshua Little will miss this series as he is playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Here's all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Ireland T20I Series

Schedule

1st T20I - May 10 (Sunday)

2nd T20I - May 12 (Tuesday)

3rd T20I - May 14 (Thursday)

All the matches of the series will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground, Dublin.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Ireland: Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Live Streaming Details

The Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series will be streamed live on Fancode in India.