Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim to continue upward surge against deflated Mumbai Indians
Live now

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim to continue upward surge against deflated Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 Live: Delhi Capitals have won three of their last four matches in the 2024 edition as they have found a combination that is working for them and the players are performing in the roles given to them. Mumbai Indians would want to stop their downward slide.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2024 14:34 IST
DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim to continue upward surge against deflated Mumbai Indians

 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: Delhi Capitals may be peaking at the right time despite all the injury concerns and issues regarding the form of players and lack of balance in the line-up, given they have found a combination that is working for them and their batters have put their hand up. Three wins in the last four games in a nice little resurgence for the Capitals and will hope to keep up the winning momentum against the Mumbai Indians outfit, who until 10 days ago were sailing in a similar boat. However, despite the international quality and having some of the best players in the world, the five-time champions have underformed in the competition and will be looking to change things because one more loss will give them no space to breathe and send the Mumbai Indians into desperation zone. Can they turn it around in the capital's sweltering heat on Saturday? Follow all the live updates of the DC vs MI match-

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 27, 2024 2:32 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Delhi Capitals have the edge

    Despite all the injury concerns and issues regarding players' form and balance, the Capitals have done well in the last few games and have the edge over the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions may be stronger on the paper but the performances on the field have been disappointing. Mumbai broke their losing streak in the tournament with a win against Delhi, will that be the case again?

  • Apr 27, 2024 2:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The big city rivalry will fight it out for survival, it's Delhi vs Mumbai

    The capital city of India will take on the financial capital in a clash of survival in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Delhi Capitals have won three of their last four matches and are in some sort of a run while the Mumbai Indians despite all the talent and quality have flattered to deceive. Can they turn it around today in Delhi's heat? Welcome to our live coverage of the DC vs MI from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement