DC vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals aim to continue upward surge against deflated Mumbai Indians

Despite all the injury concerns and issues regarding players' form and balance, the Capitals have done well in the last few games and have the edge over the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions may be stronger on the paper but the performances on the field have been disappointing. Mumbai broke their losing streak in the tournament with a win against Delhi, will that be the case again?
The capital city of India will take on the financial capital in a clash of survival in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Delhi Capitals have won three of their last four matches and are in some sort of a run while the Mumbai Indians despite all the talent and quality have flattered to deceive. Can they turn it around today in Delhi's heat? Welcome to our live coverage of the DC vs MI from the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News