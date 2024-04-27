Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted online with its model number: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (representational image)

Samsung is reportedly working on the fan edition of one of its smartphones from the recently launched Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 series includes S24 Ultra, S24, and S24 Plus. The company could launch the Galaxy S24 FE later this year. The purported smartphone has been spotted online, which has suggested the moniker and model number of the smartphone.

As per a report by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE smartphone has been spotted online with its manufacturer, market name, brand, and model numbers. It is listed with model numbers SM-S721B, SM-S721U, SM-S721W, and SM-S721N, as per the report. The smartphone will be available for sale globally including in major markets such as the Americas, Korea, Canada, and more.

The listing does not reveal any details on the smartphone’s specifications and launch timeline and the company is also yet to confirm its plan for the handset. However, reports and rumours suggest that the company might launch the smartphone later this year or in early 2025.

The report by Android Headlines also corroborated an earlier report, which claimed that Samsung is working on a new smartphone with codename R12. Samsung Galaxy S23 has R11 codename.

A report earlier this week claimed that the South Korean technology giant was working on a new smartphone, codenamed R12. The codename corresponds to previous phones in the Fan Edition lineup — Galaxy S23 FE was associated with the R11 codename. R12 could thus refer to the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE.

It was recently reported that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S24 FE earlier than usual next year. The previous model, Galaxy S23 FE, was released in October 2023, but its successor is expected to arrive in the summer of 2024. The upcoming phone is rumored to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by either the Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the market.

