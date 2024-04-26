Samsung likely to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked Event in July: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event (representation image)

Samsung is expected to launch its new clamshell devices along with some other devices soon. Now, a latest report suggests that Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place after a couple of months. The report corroborates previous leaks that suggest the company would launch the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the event in early July. In addition to the foldable smartphones, the company is also likely to launch its Galaxy Ring at the event.

According to a report by SamMobile citing anonymous sources, Samsung is planning to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, which will be held ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics (Paris 2024) scheduled to begin on July 26. The company typically unveils new Galaxy Z series phones in the US, with the exception of 2023 when they held the launch event in South Korea.

As per various reports, Samsung is likely to unveil three foldable smartphones at the event. These smartphones include Galaxy Z 6 Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra', and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' is expected to come with upgraded hardware and a higher price tag.

In addition to this, the company is also likely to announce more details about the Galaxy Ring, which was first unveiled during the launch of Galaxy S24 series smartphones. The ring was also showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in February this year.

Rumours also suggest that Samsung might unveil other devices at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, including the Galaxy Watch 7 series and the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup. Additionally, Samsung has been developing an extended reality (XR) headset called the Samsung Galaxy XR, which could be launched at the same event as a competitor to Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

