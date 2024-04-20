Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 likely to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Here's all we know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung foldables (representation image)

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the second half of this year along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The company is likely to use Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets in the next generation of its clamshell smartphone. Amid these rumours, the purported Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted on the Geekbench website and is equipped with a custom Snapdragon chipset. This high-end system-on-a-chip features a prime core with a higher clock speed and a GPU that is also clocked higher. Interestingly, this same chipset is already being used in Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

A Samsung device with the model number SM-F741U was recently found on the Geekbench website. It is believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 6, as it achieved a Vulkan score of 15,084 and an OpenCL score of 14,325. These scores confirm the presence of an eight-core CPU with a 2.26GHz base frequency, 3.40GHz peak frequency, and Adreno GPU with a specific plate number. These specifications are typically associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The listing suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will run on the Android 14 operating system and have 6.75GB of RAM, which translates to 8GB on paper. These listings were dated April 17 and were first noticed by SamMobile.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the same custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC. The chipset has overclocked CPU and GPU cores. The regular Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ also use the same chipset but only in select markets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch in July at an Unpacked event in Paris, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is rumored to come with a larger cover display than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which could offer up to 120Hz refresh rate instead of the 60Hz refresh rate. It may be available in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow color options, with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage. The foldable phone is said to support 25W charging.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F15 gets new variant in India: Check its price, specifications, availability