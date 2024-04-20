Samsung Galaxy F15 gets new variant in India: Check its price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F15

Samsung has launched a new RAM variant of its latest F series smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy F15 was launched in March in the country. The company now offers a new variant of the smartphone, which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone was initially unveiled with two RAM variants in the country. Some of the highlights of the Samsung F15 include a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, and more.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is offered in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colours. The new 8GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone is priced in India at Rs 15,999. The device was initially available with 4GB and 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage. These models were priced at Rs 12,999 and 14,999 respectively. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is available for sale via Flipkart and the Samsung India website.

Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus or bank offer worth Rs. 1,000 for those interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G. This offer allows customers to buy the phone at effective prices of Rs. 11,999, Rs. 13,499, and Rs. 14,999 depending on the RAM variant they choose. These prices apply to the 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs Android 14-based One UI 5.0 and the company promises four years of OS upgrades alongside five years of security updates.

On the camera front, it comes with a triple rear camera unit at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. It also has a 13MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

The device also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

