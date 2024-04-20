Xiaomi rolling out HyperOS to this Redmi device in India: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI (X) Redmi smartphone

Xiaomi is now rolling out its latest HyperOS to a Redmi device in India. The Redmi Note 13 5G is set to receive the HyperOS update in the country. Along with the base model, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ models are also on the list of devices getting the latest update. The company introduced the HyperOS in February this year in the country.

Redmi made the announcement via an X(formerly Twitter) post. The rollout of HyperOS to the Redmi Note 13 series might take a few days. In addition to this, the Redmi Note 12 series is also expected to get the update in the future.

“With #XiaomiHyperOS, say hello to enhanced performance and unparalleled user experience | Now available on the #RedmiNote13 5G Series,” Redmi wrote in an X post.

https://twitter.com/RedmiIndia/status/1781238809876901921

New features coming with HyperOS

Xiaomi's latest HyperOS update will bring a range of exciting new features to the Redmi Note 13 5G series, including lock screen customization, updated icons and fonts, and a revamped interface. The update will also introduce several new productivity and interconnectivity features for the Xiaomi ecosystem, such as the ability to view your phone's screen on your tablet.

Eligible devices

Xiaomi has released a list of eligible smartphones for the Q2 2024 (April - June) HyperOS update. The list includes the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 10, Redmi K50i, Redmi 12, Redmi 11 Prime, as well as the Redmi 13C series and Redmi Note 11 series. The Xiaomi Pad 5 has also been confirmed to receive the update. The Xiaomi Smart Hub will allow users to control all smart home devices installed in the home from one unified control center.

