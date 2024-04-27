Arvind Kejriwal files response in SC: 'No proof that AAP received kickbacks'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday filed his response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) affidavit in the Supreme Court, and said that the mode, manner, and timing of his arrest just before when the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections had been announced and the Model Code of Conduct had come into play, speaks volumes about the arbitrariness of the ED in Delhi Liquor policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal said that no existing proof or material demonstrates that the AAP received funds or advanced kickbacks from the South group, let alone utilising them in the Goa election campaign. “Not a single rupee was traced back to the AAP, and the allegations put forth in this regard are devoid of any tangible evidence, rendering them vague, baseless without any corroboration,” Arvind Kejriwal’s affidavit read.