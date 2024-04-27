Google Pixel 8a AI features leaked ahead of anticipated launch: Here's what to except

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel (representational image)

Google is expected to launch a new smartphone at its I/O conference that begins on May 14. The upcoming smartphone will be the toned-down version of its Pixel 8 smartphone and will be called Pixel 8a. The company is yet to announce any details about the smartphone but it has been spotted online many times. Just weeks before its anticipated debut, a leaked promotional video is showcasing the AI features of Pixel 8a. In addition to this, software support and exclusive features have also been revealed online.

A promo video for the Pixel 8a was leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The video showcases some Pixel-exclusive features that are expected to be included in the upcoming smartphone. According to the video, Google's Best Take feature will be available on the Pixel 8a, which replaces faces from multiple group photos or burst photos to 'replace' faces with eyes closed or unwanted expressions.

Circle to Search, a feature currently available on select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, will also be available on the Pixel 8a. The leaked video also suggests that the smartphone will feature Google's Audio Magic Eraser, designed to remove unwanted background sounds from recorded videos using artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the Pixel 8a will support live translation for voice calls, as per the video.

The leaked teasers also reveal that the phone will be equipped with the Tensor G3 chip and receive "seven years of security updates". However, it is unclear whether the phone will receive the same number of Android OS upgrades as the more premium models in the Pixel 8 series that are also equipped with the same processor. The company is expected to reveal more details about the handset in the days leading up to its anticipated debut on May 14.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8a price leak ahead of launch: Details