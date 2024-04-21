Sunday, April 21, 2024
     
Google Pixel 8a price leak ahead of launch: Details

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch at Google I/O 2024, details about the Google Pixel 8a have been generating buzz. Leaked information, including the purported price of the upcoming smartphone, has surfaced online, offering insight into what Google's latest affordable Pixel device may offer.

Written By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2024
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 8

Just ahead of the anticipated debut at Google I/O 2024, details about the Google Pixel 8a have been making news ever since. The leaked information has surfaced online, which includes the purported price of the upcoming and most anticipated smartphone - providing insight into what to expect from Google's latest affordable Pixel device.

Expected price: Rumours

As per PassionateGeekz reports, a Canadian retailer which has been listed, the new Pixel 8a is said to come with atleast 2 variants- one with 128GB storage is expected to cost around CAD 708.99 (which is around Rs. 42,830). The other one- the 256GB version could be priced at CAD 792.99 (which will be around Rs. 47,900). 

Furthermore, the Pixel 8a is predicted to be priced a little higher than its predecessor - the Pixel 7a, by around Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000.

Specifications: Expectations

Rumour has specified that the Pixel 8a will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip, which is similar to the one powering the Pixel 8 series. This chip is anticipated to support the AI models on the smartphone.

Furthermore, the Pixel 8a is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display (with a 120Hz refresh rate), for smooth performance.

Camera and design insights

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch a dual-camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. 
With the dimensions, measuring 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, the upcoming device is expected to be similar to its predecessor - the Pixel 7a. 

The smartphone will feature an IP rating for water and dust resistance, along with the support for wireless charging.

Connectivity and other features

Like its predecessor, the Pixel 8a is said to offer both 5G and 4G LTE connectivity options. It is also anticipated to include advanced AI-related features, which would help in enhancing the user experience and performance.

Anticipation has been built for its official unveiling, as the Google Pixel 8a that holds an affordable yet feature-rich smartphone, offered by the tech giant.

ALSO READ: Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk

ALSO READ: How to convert files into PDF on Android, iOS: An easy guide

