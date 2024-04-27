World Malaria Day: From Sub-Saharan Africa To India, How Malaria Is A Global Silent Threat?
Yoga: Yoga Guru will remove the tension of virus-bacteria!
Yoga : Constipation, Acidity, Stomach Swelling, How to Prevent Pancreatitis Cancer?
Recommended Video
World Malaria Day: From Sub-Saharan Africa To India, How Malaria Is A Global Silent Threat?
Yoga: Yoga Guru will remove the tension of virus-bacteria!
Yoga : Constipation, Acidity, Stomach Swelling, How to Prevent Pancreatitis Cancer?
Yoga: How to get agility like Bajrangbali on Hanuman Jayanti?
Top News
Nainital: IAF helicopter takes water from Bhimtal Lake as forest fire spreads to High Court Colony
Lok Sabha elections: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar
US returns bronze 'Shiva Triad' among 30 stolen antiquities worth $3 million to Cambodia, Indonesia
TV actress Krishna Mukherjee accuses 'Shubh Shagun' producer of harassment
Latest News
Eggs vs Nuts: Which is healthier for breakfast?
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio dies after police pin him down in George Floyd-like incident
Yoga: 10 panacea remedies...urine-kidney problems will end!
Aaj Ka Rashifal: For which zodiac signs today will be an auspicious day? Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji.
Special Report: Was the enthusiasm for Muslim voting higher on Friday?
Modi Aur Musalman: Pathan has decided to target only Narendra Modi!
Aaj Ki Baat: Second round 'set' the election?
Manipur: Two CRPF personnel killed, two injured in militant attack in Bishnupur
Lok Sabha election 2024: 'Congress will betray god as well,' says Smriti Irani in Amethi
Ahead of third phase of voting, PM Modi to address rally in Goa today
Amritpal Singh, Khalistan sympathiser, has agreed to contest Lok Sabha polls as Independent: Mother
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Second phase ends, check each state's voter turnout in comparison to 2019
IPL 2024 Points Table: Punjab Kings move past Mumbai Indians after record chase against KKR
IPL Rising Star: Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals' pocket-sized dynamo
No Warner, Ishant; debut for ex-Afghanistan captain? DC's likely XI against MI for IPL 2024 clash
Ton-up Bairstow powers Punjab Kings to highest-ever successful chase in T20 history to beat KKR
DC vs MI, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play?
US returns bronze 'Shiva Triad' among 30 stolen antiquities worth $3 million to Cambodia, Indonesia
'I can't breathe': Black man in Ohio dies after police pin him down in George Floyd-like incident
US: Columbia anti-Israel protest leader banned for saying 'Zionists don't deserve to live'
Yemen's Houthis strike India-bound oil tanker in Red Sea amid Gaza conflict
24 more Indian fishermen, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, repatriated to India
Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja breaks the internet, impresses netizens with his cool moves | WATCH
TV actress Krishna Mukherjee accuses 'Shubh Shagun' producer of harassment
Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar react to Nora Fatehi's remarks on feminism
Ruslaan Review: Aayush Sharma-starrer has all essential elements of action and entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam's CUTE reaction on Shreyas Iyer's dismissal goes viral
India TV Sports Wrap on April 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories
Archery World Cup 2024: India claim gold in men's, women's and mixed compound team event
Musk threatens to pause X's ad revenue sharing for some creators: Here's why
Apple reportedly restarts negotiations with OpenAI for powering its AI features
Want to know how someone used your phone? Dial this code to get complete history
Scammers are posing as MS Dhoni to dupe people, DoT issues warning to citizens
Realme C65 5G starting at Rs 10,499 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability
Getting unknown calls on new number? Here's what is Recycled Mobile Number, how this policy works
What is end-to-end encryption and why is WhatsApp against breaking it? | Explained
Why is Karnataka government at centre of controversy over Muslim reservation in OBC quota? Know here
What is UK's Rwanda deportation bill and why is it such a big issue for Rishi Sunak? Explained
Muizzu's party wins Maldives polls despite geopolitical turbulence: What does this mean for India?
Horoscope Today, April 27: Libra's financial condition will improve; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 26: Full family support for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 25: Marital bliss for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 24: Day of enthusiasm for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 23: Capricorns to avoid unnecessary thinking; know about other zodiac signs
Study finds immersing in nature reduces inflammation levels
Want to keep your gut healthy during summer? Essential tips you need to follow
Varicose Veins problem? Treat this condition with Ayurvedic therapies
Superfood Cucumber: Know THESE 5 benefits of Kheera
Horlicks rebranded as 'Functional Nutritional Drink' after dropping 'Health' label
Eggs vs Nuts: Which is healthier for breakfast?
Morning or evening? Know when to drink coconut water for maximum benefits
Soothing Sunburn to Hydrating Skin: 5 aloe vera beauty hacks for summer
Makhana vs Murmura: Which one is healthier?
Indian stews reign supreme on Taste Atlas' rankings