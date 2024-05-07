Delhi Court sets May 10 for verdict on 'framing of charges' in Brij Bhushan Singh case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has postponed the announcement of its verdict on 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case filed against him by six women wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot stated that the order is in its final stage but some editing work remains pending, necessitating the adjournment until May 10.

Court's decision deferred

The court's decision followed its dismissal of an application by BJP MP Brij Bhushan seeking further investigation into the case, arguing that he was out of the country when the alleged sexual harassment occurred on September 7, 2022. Singh claimed he was in Serbia, not Delhi, and presented Call Detail Records to support his claim on that date.

Arguments presented

Advocate Rajiv Mohan, representing Brij Bhushan, countered that the complainant travelled to Bulgaria in August 2022 and visited the WFI office in September 2022, alleging that the coach was present at the office on September 7, 2022. However, Singh was not in India on that date. The complainant's counsel criticised the delay in producing crucial evidence such as Call Detail Records.

Chargesheet and witnesses

Delhi Police filed the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15 last year under sections 354, 354 (A), and 354 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The 1599-page chargesheet includes statements from 44 witnesses recorded under CrPC 164. The chargesheet alleges that Singh was involved in offences of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking.

Background of the case

The case originated from a complaint by women wrestlers, leading to two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Singh, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar, stating that they complied with the investigation but are liable to be prosecuted for the alleged offences.

