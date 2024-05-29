Cyclone Remal: Over 30 killed, several others injured, missing in Northeast, Mizoram worst hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Several trees were uprooted during the cyclonic storm in West Bengal and Northeast.

At least 35 people, including 27 in Mizoram, were killed in Northeastern states on Tuesday due to landslides and incessant rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal. Four persons were killed and 18 others injured in Assam on Tuesday as heavy rain accompanied by strong wind lashed the state in the aftermath of the cyclone. In Nagaland, four deaths and damage to more than 40 houses were reported while two persons died and over 500 others were injured as downpours wreaked havoc in Meghalaya.

Cyclone Remal caused maximum damage to Mizoram when at least 27 people lost their lives including 14 in a stone quarry collapse. According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations (DIPR), "27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel teaming up with Melthum Local Council and YMA."

Several houses and camps caved in due to the landslide

The Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) stated that several houses and worker camps caved in due to the landslide, burying at least 22 people beneath the debris. So far, 14 bodies have been recovered and around eight people are still missing, it said. Speaking to the media, Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said that the search operations will continue till the entire site is cleared. "

Mizoram CM announces ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 15 crore and Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the deceased. CM Lalduhoma and DM&R Minister K Sapdanga will give Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased at Hlimen, and the other half of the ex-gratia will be given later, as per SDRF norms. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Minister in Charge of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) K Sapdanga were on-site at Melthum with other government officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Remal: CM Mamata Banerjee closely tracking relief work done by administration