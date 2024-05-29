Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection Day 5: Manoj Bajpayee starrer derails from track, know total collection

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Manoj Bajpayee's Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Collection of Day 5

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji' has hit the theatres. Satya actor, who scored a century with this film, left no stone unturned in promoting his movie. 'Bhaiyya Ji' is an action thriller film, in which Manoj Bajpayee has shown his strength in the action scenes. Moreover, his wife Shabana Raza has made a comeback with this film, directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. She is the producer of this movie. 'Bhaiyya Ji' may be a very special film for Manoj Bajpayee, but the collection of this film is giving no satisfaction to the actor.

The first weekday figures of 'Bhaiyya Ji' revealed

'Bhaiyya Ji' collected Rs 1.35 crore on its first day The film made a profit on the weekends but could not pass the Monday Test. Manoj Bajpayee starrer was expected to earn more on the second day i.e. Saturday. On the second day of release, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore. At the same time, on Sunday i.e. on the third day, the film's earnings stopped at Rs 1.85 crore. The collection of the fourth and fifth day has been really low. The film accounted a collection of 90 lakhs on day four and 80 lakhs on day 5. According to the report of Sacnilk, the total collection of the film is Rs 6.7 crores. Looking at the speed at which 'Bhaiyya ji' is moving forward, it seems that he will have to work harder to perform well at the box office.

About the film

For the unversed, 'Bhaiyya Ji' directed by Apoorva Singh Karki is a revenge story. Zoya Hussain, Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, Rama Sharma also play important roles in the film. Bhaiyya Ji is Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film. However, its collection has not been as per the expectation. Moreover, the film is having a tough time competing with Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth at the box office.

