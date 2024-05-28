Mirzapur season 3: 'Thanda Rahiye...', Ahead of release, Ali Fazal sends message to fans

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ali Fazal in Mirzapur

Mirzapur series will be returning for Season 3 to Amazon Prime Video with throat-slittings, a subtle clash of egos and a few new faces for the third time. Although people are quite familiar with the grammar of the show this time story struggles to catch the momentum with the same effect as that of the previous season.

The makers of the series, OTT platform Amazon Prime took to Instagram to share a message. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Thanda rahiye, garam toh tapmaan aur #MS3W ke comments bhi hain". In the poster, Ali Fazal sends a message to his fans and it read, "Tha se Thehriye, bas kuch din aur". As soon as the message was dropped, fans thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "Ohh bhai...Aaj to Guddu Bhaiya". Another user wrote, "Guddu Bhaiyya". "Munna Bhaiyya is returning", wrote the third user.

With much fanfare, finally, the makers unveiled the first look of Mirzapur Season 3. At the Amazon Prime Video mega event, the whole team of the popular series announced their show and revealed that it will be released soon. Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram and shared the first look of the third instalment of the series.

Mirzapur tells the story of Akhandanand Tripathi who made millions exporting carpets and became the mafia boss of Mirzapur. His son Munna, an unworthy, power-hungry heir, stops at nothing to continue his father's legacy.. Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu’s (Ali Fazal) fight to take over Mirzapur intensified in the second season with power, politics and revenge coming to a head even as the nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Varma, Neha Sargam and Shaji Chaudhary among others. For the unversed, Mirzapur has two seasons and both received positive reviews from the audience.

