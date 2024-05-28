Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur shake legs on 'Jumma Chumma' song, netizen calls it 'couple goals'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

A video of the Roy Kapur family is doing rounds on the internet wherein Siddharth, Aditya and Vidya Balan are seen shaking legs on the popular track, Jumma Chumma. All three are seen doing the hook step of the song from the film, Hum, along with Kunaal Kapoor. 'Jumma Chumma' song is originally picturised on legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar and sung by Sudesh Bhosale and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, netizens were quick enough to share their views on the video. One user wrote, ''Hear me out, give vidya Balan’s husband an acting role once.'' Praising Aditya's dance steps, another one added, ''Adiya can easily replace amitab in every expect......but producers n directors are blind.'' A third user commented, ''Total yeh jawani hain deewani vibes.''

Watch the viral clip:

Roy Kapur on work front

Vidya Balan was last seen alongside Pratik Gandhi in Do Aur Do Pyaar. She will next feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The comedy thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur was last featured in the second season of his popular web show, The Night Manager. It also featured Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. His next big project includes Anurag Basu's Metro.. In Dino. The film's ensemble cast also includes Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kay Kay Menon, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose and Konkana Sen Sharma. It is slated to release in the second hald of 2024.

