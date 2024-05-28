Kajol, Prabhu Deva reunite after 27 years for actioner 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' | WATCH teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER Maharagni also stars Naseeruddin Shah.

Makers of Maharagni - Queen of Queens, starring Kajol and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, unveiled the first glimpse and title of the intense actioner. The film also marks reunion of Kajol and Prabhu Deva after a long gap of 27 years for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati. As per news agency ANI, the first schedule of Maharagni was recently completed. Apart from Kajol and Prabhu Deva, actor Ajay Devgn also shared the teaser of the upcoming film.

The video opens with Prabhu Deva stepping out of a charter plane and immediately taking down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who amidst a high-stakes chase, shares her quest for revenge.

The video shows Naseeruddin Shah lying in a hospital bed sharing his heartfelt last wish and Kajol emerging in her Maharagni avatar, exuding power and strength in her never-seen-before role.

Check out the teaser:

''So kicked to share this with you guys.. #Maharagni.. aka Queen of queens. Take a moment and have fun! Hope u guys like it,'' Kajol wrote in the caption.

More deets about the film

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, Maharagni - Queen of Queens is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Kajol and Prabhu Deva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

For the unversed, Kajol and Prabhu Deva last worked together in Rajiv Menon's 1997 Tamil release, Minsara Kanavu. In Hindi, the film was released as Sapnay.

