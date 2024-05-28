Pushpa 2: Ahead of second song release, makers tease fans with new poster featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika

Follow us on Image Source : X Pushpa 2 will hit cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly-awaited flicks of 2024. Makers of the pan-India film, ahead of the release of its second song 'Angaaron', teased fans with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's first look from the track. ''INDIA KA FAVOURITE JODI are coming to mesmerize us all with #TheCoupleSong,'' Mythri Movie Makers wrote in the caption. The song will be unveiled by the production house on Wednesday at 11:07 am.

Check out the first look poster:

The poster captures Allu and Rashmika smiling and flaunting their new hook step. Apart from Hindi, the song will be released in several different regional languages. In Telugu, it is called 'Sooseki', in Tamil 'Soodaana', in Kannada 'Nodoka', in Malayalam 'Kandaalo' and in Bengali 'Aaguner'.

As per several media reports, the post-production work of Pushpa 2 is being done on a large scale. Reportedly, not one but three units are engaged in post-production. There is a lot of VFX in this film. Therefore, post-production work is being carried out with great care.

Earlier, the titular track featuring Allu was unveiled by the film's makers. The hook step of the song from the South star stirred the internet and became one of the top trends. Even, Australian cricketer David Warner couldn't stop himself from praising Allu Arjun and requested him to teach the hook step.

More deets about the film

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar is responsible for directing this one as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. The second film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

