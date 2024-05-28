PM Modi remembers NTR on his birth anniversary, calls him 'distinguished actor, visionary actor'

Follow us on Image Source : X NTR died on January 18 in 1996.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR on his 101st birth anniversary. Calling him a 'distinguished actor and a visionary leader, PM Modi mentioned that his services to the fields of cinema and politics continue to inspire generations and he will continuously work for the society he dreamt of. NTR passed away on January 18 in 1996 aged 72.

PM Modi wrote his message on X (formerly Twitter) in Telugu, which after translation into English, roughly reads, ''On the occasion of NTR's birth anniversary, we are remembering that great man. He is a distinguished actor in the Telugu film industry and a very visionary leader. His services to the fields of cinema and politics continue to inspire generations. His fans still remember the roles he played on screen and his leadership skills. We will continuously work for the society he dreamed of.'' Earlier, this year in January many celebrities including Jr NTR paid tribute to the late actor on his death anniversary.

About NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR was a popular name in South cinema, predominantly in the Telugu film industry. The three-time National Film Award winner has also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms. The late-actor politician has acted in over 300 films and rose to fame in the 1950s for his portrayals of Hindu deities in films. NTR was also the recipient of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1968 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

In the early 1980s, he entered into politics and formed a new party named Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He first became CM of Andhra Pradesh in 1983.

