K-pop star Aoora recreates Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion song 'Satyanaas' | WATCH

K-pop star Aoora who gained popularity in India after his rendition of Mithun Chakraborty's hit track Jimmy Jimmy went viral within no time on social media. The K-pop star is once in the headlines for his dance moves to the latest track of Satyanaas from Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan.

The K-pop sensation took to Instagram to share his version of dance and wrote in the caption, "I am already missing India...Who is missing me?". Kartik Aaryan took to the comment section and wrote, "Hahah...with few heart emojis". Kartik Aaryan even shared the reel in his Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "Padosi nigode...#satyanaas...Too good." In the clip, he is seen wearing a white cord set and dancing to the song. Fans too appreciated his dance and flooded the comment section with compliments. One user wrote, "I hope u will come to South India (Tamil Nadu)". Another user wrote, "We all miss you Oppa". "He never fails in entertaining us", wrote the third user.

Aoora has always managed to entertain his fans and never fails to do so. This is not the first time he has recreated versions of many popular songs. His rendition of Swag Se Swagat received a million views. The same month the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department announced that he would perform a string of concerts across India as part of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea. During his concert visit to India, Aoora sang ‘Woh Kisna Hai’ from the movie ‘Kisna: The Warrior Poet’ at the Mathura concert leaving all his fans stunned. He passionately shared his love for Indian culture, performing Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs that garnered him millions of views on social media platforms.

For the unversed, Aoora also known as Park Min-jun, is a South Korean singer and composer. He was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A and its subunit Aoora and Hoik. He made his debut on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part.

