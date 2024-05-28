Priyanka Chopra to begin filming for upcoming film 'The Bluff' in Australia, shares update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra who has proved her acting mettle with several blockbuster movies ever since the beginning of her career, has successfully carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood too. The 'Desi Girl' has always been a source of inspiration for many. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to post an adorable reel of her landing in Australia.

Along with the reel she wrote in the caption, "Touchdown...The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever." In the reel, Priyanka can be seen having a fun time with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Fans took to the comment section to appreciate how adorable they look. One user wrote, "Malti has the best mom". Another user wrote, "Aww best travel partner ever. She would be happy with you anywhere. You are home." "Malti the global princess", wrote the third user.

'The Bluff' which hails from Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will see Priyanka play the role of a former female pirate. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film follows a former female pirate, who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The Bluff will be directed by Frank E Flowers, who has co-written it with Joe Ballarini. Interestingly, Priyanka also serves as a producer on the film alongside AGBO's Anthony and Joe Russo, who are executive producers of her Prime Video show Citadel. The Bluff will stream on Prime Video.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had even confirmed on Instagram that she would be a part of the upcoming Hollywood project The Bluff. She took to Instagram and shared a snip of a publication and wrote in the caption, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain".

For the unversed, after a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra moved to the US and became a global star. She is married to American singer Nick Jonas and the two are blessed with a daughter, Malti Marie. On the work front, the actress will next feature in Heads of State, also starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles.

