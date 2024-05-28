Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr and Mrs Mahi ticket prices on Cinema Lovers Day

Follow us on Image Source : JANHVI'S INSTAGRAM Rajkummar and Janhvi's Mr and Mrs Mahi will release on May 31st

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Mr and Mrs Mahi is all set for release. The film is going to hit the theatres in just a few days. Meanwhile, advance booking of Mr and Mrs Mahi has also started. The film is going to create a stir at the box office on the opening day as per the initial stats. However, the makers are making full of the Cinema Lover's Day. The prices of movie tickets decreased significantly on the opening day, which will benefit the business.

Rs 99 tickets for Cinema Lover's Day

Films have been struggling for business for quite some time now. In such a situation, Mr and Mrs Mahi can bring some relief at the box office with its release. This film by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is being released on the occasion of Cinema Lover's Day i.e. on Friday. Therefore, the ticket prices of Mr and Mrs Mahi are being sold at Rs 99.

About the film

Apart from Rajkummar and Janhvi, Mr and Mrs Mahi stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

On the work front

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is successfully running in theatres. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. After that, she'll be seen opposite Ram Charan in his next untitled film.

