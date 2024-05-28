Mr and Mrs Mahi first review: Neha Dhupia, Kunal Khemu and others praise Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film

Follow us on Image Source : JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM Janhvi and Rajkummar's Mr and Mrs Mahi's first review is out now

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Mr and Mrs Mahi is gearing up for its release. The makers of the film had organised a special screening on Monday in Mumbai. Several celebrities from Neha Dhupia to Kunal Khemu attended the screening and took to their Instagram profiles to share their review of this film. Let's have a look at what Bollywood celebs have to say about Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film.

Kunal Khemu

"Khushi "dit" Mae hoti hai oraikWoh bahar nahi milti..Simple sweet and effective.. all the best to the entire team for this one @rajkummar rao humesha ki tarah behtareen performance," wrote Kunal on Instagram.

Image Source : KUNAL KHEMU'S INSTAGRAMMr and Mrs Mahi first review

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi also hailed the film. "Saw this wonderful film.. A story with a big heart. Asli hero toh peeche khade hoke bhi ban sakte ho!!! Well done sharry you are my 2-in-1 ©sharanssharma Grajkummar_rao. honesty and vulnerability and insecurities.. makes him such a fine Mr mahi.. ©janhvikapoor aces Mrs. Mahi as well as the cricket.. She owns it in every frame," wrote the Soorma actor.

Soha Ali Khan

"What a lovely feel good film that reminds you that what is really important in life is happiness!!!" Soha wrote on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia

“WHAT A SWEET AND BEAUTIFUL FILM #MRSANDMRSMAHI IS ...THE EMOTION AND LOVE FOR CRICKET. AND THE

PERFORMANCES AND DIRECTION MADE OUR HEARTS SMILE ...CONGRATULATIONS @JANHVIKAPOOR @RAJKUMMAR RAO @APOORVA1972 @KARANJOHAR AND THE ENTIRE TEAM ... PLS MAKE TIME AND WATCH THIS GEM," read Neha's caption.

Image Source : NEHA'S INSTAGRAMMr and Mrs Mahi first review

Sparsh Srivastava

Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Srivastava took to his Instagram to praise the film. "What a good film. Lovely performance. It's a six," read his caption.

Pratibha Rana

Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Rana wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, you'll are incredible. Wishing you guys the best for this film."

