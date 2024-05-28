Maqbool to Mausam: 6 finest performances by Pankaj Kapur | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Pankaj Kapur

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor has just not charmed the audience with his stellar acting skills on the big screen but has also been part of television and theatres over the years. From the National School of Drama to Bollywood, he has carved his niche by proving his acting mettle by performing a variety of roles. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, let's take a look at a few of his finest performances.

1. Maqbool

This 2003 film tells the story of Maqbool, an underworld don's henchman, who falls in love with his boss's mistress, Nimmi, who instigates him to kill the don and become the next leader. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri among others.

2. Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny tells the story of Ferdie, an old postman, who decides to find his lost love Stefanie, whom he calls Fanny, and embarks on a road trip with Angie, Savio and Rosie. Don Pedro, a lustful artist, also accompanies them. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. Naseruddin Shah and Anand Tiwari.

3. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is the story of Harry, his daughter, Bijlee, and his assistant, Matru, who live in a remote village. Things get complicated when Bijlee, who is in love with Matru, chooses to marry the son of a powerful politician. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Imran Khan, Anushka Sharma, Shabana Azmi and Aarya Babbar among others.

4. Mausam

Mausam is the story of a Punjabi man Harinder falls in love with a Kashmiri woman, Aayat. But they must overcome years of separation, due to communal riots, terrorist attacks and a major India-Pakistan war, to be together. Directed by Pankaj Kapur, the film starred Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Aditi Sharma and Supriya Pathak among others.

5. The Blue Umbrella

This film tells the story of a few Japanese tourists who gift Biniya a blue umbrella, and she gains immense popularity. However, Nandakishore, the only shopkeeper in their village, tries to get his hands on her umbrella. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film features Deepak Dobriyal, Deepak Dobriyal and Piu Dutt.

6. Halla Bol

Halla Bol is the story of Ashfaque, a small-town boy, who quickly climbs the ladder of success and becomes a Bollywood superstar. However, his life changes drastically when he becomes the prime witness for a murder. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Ajay Devgn Darshan Jariwala, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapor and Sulabha Arya.

Also Read: K-pop star Aoora recreates Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion song 'Satyanaas' | WATCH

Also Read: Mirzapur season 3: 'Thanda Rahiye...', Ahead of release, Ali Fazal sends message to fans