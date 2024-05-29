Dangal fame Zaira Wasim's father is no more, actor shares post and asks fans to pray for him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dangal fame Zaira Wasim's father dies on Tuesday

The father of former actress Zaira Wasim, who has worked with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in films like blockbuster Dangal and Secret Superstar, died on Tuesday. Zaira Wasim has shared a post on social media informing about the death of her father. Zaira has also requested her fans to pray for her late father through this post. However, she did not give the reason for the death of her father in this post.

Zaira Wasim's post

Zaira wrote in her post - 'My father Zahid Wasim has passed away.' Please remember him in your prayers and pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, save him from its pain, make his journey from here onwards easy and give him the highest place in Jannat and Maghrib.'

Fans expressed grief

Zaira Wasim shared this post on Tuesday evening, in which she prayed for her late father. After seeing Zaira's post, many users sent their condolences through social media. A user wrote, "Very sorry for your loss. May Allah give him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus and may Allah give you / your family sabr-e-jameel to deal with this grief.' Many other users have also prayed for Zaira's father.

Zaira left the industry after working with Priyanka Chopra

Let us tell you, Zaira Wasim is known in Hindi cinema for films like Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar'. Apart from this, she is also known for Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's 'The Sky Is Pink'. This was Zaira's last film. During The Sky Is Pink, Zaira announced her distance from Bollywood. She said goodbye to the world of glamour forever for Islam. 23-year-old Zaira started her career as a child artist in 2016 with Aamir Khan's Dangal, in this film she played the role of young Geeta Phogat.

