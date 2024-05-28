Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 63.37 pc voter turnout recorded in sixth phase, reports Election Commission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Voters display identity cards while standing in line to cast their votes during the 4th phase of general elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday revealed the final voter turnout figures for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. According to the ECI, the sixth phase, held on May 25, saw a voter turnout of 63.37% across 58 constituencies. The sixth phase recorded a male voter turnout of 61.95%, while female voters turned out in larger numbers at 64.95%. The third gender turnout stood at 18.67%.

State-by-state voter turnout

West Bengal led with the highest voter turnout at 82.71%. In Uttar Pradesh, 54.04% of voters across 14 constituencies cast their ballots. Delhi saw a turnout of 58.69%, while Haryana reported 64.80% voter participation. Odisha and Jharkhand recorded turnouts of 74.45% and 65.39%, respectively.

Transparency and data release

On May 25, the ECI released the absolute voter turnout data for all phases. This move followed a Supreme Court decision not to direct the ECI to upload booth-wise voter turnout data on its website, despite a plea from an NGO.

Addressing concerns from some opposition parties about potential data manipulation, the ECI emphasised the rigorous, transparent, and participative nature of the vote collection and storage process. The ECI assured that the data released since the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19 has been accurate and consistent with election laws.

Upcoming election phases

The voter turnout data has been accessible 24/7 on the Voter Turnout App from 9:30 am on polling days. The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1, with vote counting set to take place on June 4.

Also read | PM Modi holds his first roadshow in Kolkata ahead of final phase of polling