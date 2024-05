Updated on: May 01, 2024 23:29 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: President Droupadi Murmu offers prayer at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Today, President Draupadi Murmu went to Ayodhya and visited Ram Lalla in the grand Ram temple…offered Bajrabali puja at Hanumangarhi…then participated in Saryu Aarti…this is the President's first visit after the consecration of Ram Lalla. There is a visit to Ayodhya… Her Excellency Draupadi Murmu st