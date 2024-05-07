Haryana: Is CM Nayab Singh Saini in trouble? Can Hooda-led Congress topple BJP govt? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

In a surprise turn of events amid the Lok Sabha elections, three Independent MLAs on Tuesday announced that they have withdrawn their support to the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana. The three MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- also said that they have decided to extend support to the Congress during the elections.

The trio announced the withdrawal of their support at a press conference held in Rohtak in the presence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

"We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress," Gonder said, adding we have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers.

Speaking at the presser, Udai Bhan said, "The three Independent MLAs -- Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Singh Gollen and Dharampal Gonder -- have withdrawn their support to the BJP government and extended their support to the Congress."

"I also want to say that present strength of (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, of which the BJP has 40 members. The BJP government earlier had support of JJP MLAs and Independents, but JJP had also withdrawn support and now Independents are also leaving. Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have right to stay even for a minute," said Bhan. Now, the assembly polls should be held immediately, he demanded.

Will the BJP government collapse?

In terms of the number strength in the assembly, the government was reduced to the minority. However, it does not mean that the government will collapse. At present there is no threat to the government in Haryana. Saini took oath as chief minister on March 12 this year after the floor test in the assembly. According to the rule, there must be a gap of 6 months between two floor tests. In such a situation, the Opposition cannot bring a no-confidence motion till September 2024 and assembly elections are to be held in Haryana in October-November this year. This means the BJP government in the state is safe.

Reacting to the development the Haryana CM targeted Congress, saying maybe the grand old party is engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now and the party has nothing to do with the wishes of the public.

Saini said, "I have received this information. Maybe Congress is engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now. Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public."

On the other hand, Hooda said the people do not trust the present government and seeing that Independent MLAs have taken back their support and have decided to support Congress.

