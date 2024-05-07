Will Mitchell Marsh get fit in time for T20 World Cup 2024? Australia's head coach gives big update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Marsh.

Australia are expecting to have their T20I skipper fit in time for the start of T20 World Cup 2024 even though he is progressing 'a little slower' after his hamstring injury. Marsh was ruled out from the Indian Premier League 2024 last month due to a hamstring injury and is poised to lead the Aussies in the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Marsh has joined his fellow Australian World Cup squad members who are not part of the IPL. Marsh hit the nets and batted at the National Cricket Centre to prepare for the World Cup. Notably, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald is hoping that Marsh will be fit in time for the global tournament in June. "He's progressing well. Probably a little slower than expected. But we've got plenty of time now that he has been ruled out of the IPL. (Our) first game is just short of a month away now. So ample time for him to get ready," McDonald said.

Marsh won't bowl for two weeks: McDonald

Notably, the coach further added that the all-rounder won't be bowling for two weeks and will resume that duty only a week before the team leaves for the World Cup. "You probably won't see him bowl in the next couple of weeks here. It'll probably happen the week before we leave. And then he'll be able to ramp that up when we're over there.

"We'll be able to cherry-pick the moments during the tournament where he'll be useful with the ball, (and) we've got some all-round depth in the squad, which gives us good coverage anyway," he added.

Notably, if needed, Aussies have other leadership options including the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup winning-captain Pat Cummins. "We've got ample depth in the leadership space there with Matthew Wade, who's led before when Mitch hasn't been available. And obviously, Pat Cummins has some leadership qualities,"

The Aussies are placed in Group B of the global tournament alongside England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland. They will open their campaign against Oman on 6th June in Barbados.