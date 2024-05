Updated on: May 02, 2024 23:12 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Pakistan Wants to Make 'Shehzada' PM, Modi Sharpens Attack on Rahul After Pak Leader's Praise

Today Pakistan's entry in the election field... Former Minister of Pakistan said that Pakistan should support Rahul Gandhi... because the policies of Modi government... do not suit Pakistan... Fawad Chaudhary said against Modi. Praised Rahul by calling his campaign 'Rahul on Fire'... When Rahul was